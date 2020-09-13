Former Swangz Avenue member Irene Ntale has run to fellow singer also her close friend Rema Namakula for some marriage lessons.

Ntale who is currently desperate for marriage shared a picture while having fun with Rema on her twitter page on Sunday, and captioned it with “Allow me received my advice on marriage”.

Most of her twitter family were happy for her being that she has spent most of her ‘twitter life’ ranting on how she has failed to get a perfect guy who is ready to marry her off, and possibly after spending some hour’s in Rema ‘marriage class’ we might hear some good news from Ntale’s camp.

Recently after Rema’s introduction ceremony, Ntale promised to put her boyfriend on pressure to legalize their relationship, or else she will have to dump him for another man who is ready for commitments.

The Gyobela singer said that she drew the inspiration from Rema, who managed to dump her lover Eddy Kenzo after five years of cohabiting for a new serious man Hamza Sebunya.

“Rema. Thanks for empowering us, if my man also doesn’t marry me by the end of next year (2020) i’m walking on” Ntale said in 2019.

Possibly now that we are coming close to the end of 2020, Ntale has decided to run back to Rema for some lectures. We hope all goes well for Ntale this time.