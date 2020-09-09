Gospel music star and Light the World church lead pastor, Wilson Bugembe has lauded Kampala Parents School, an elite primary school located in Naguru, for transforming child rapper Fresh Kid.

“Your school has worked a lot on you. Kampala Parents School must indeed be a very good school,” Bugembe said while hosting the nine year old during his Lunch Hour prayer session at his Church in Nansana.

Bugembe hosts celebrities during his lunch hour to share their stories and inspire his congregation. On top of that he prays for them to accept God into their lives.

The Lunch Hour show is broadcasted live on Pastor Bugembe’s social media platforms as well as his Church’s media channels every Sunday.

Fresh Kid who attended the session with his father Fresh Daddy, said music had added a lot to his little life. He said among the blessings he has received is getting a scholarship at a top school in the country.

Kampala Parents School director Rajiv Ruparelia and his wife spotted Fresh Kid and wanted to give him stability and a sense of direction to his life. He has received all the support from the school management and Fresh Kid has so far made good use of all opportunities.

Kampala Parents School is one of the best schools in the country, where by on top of top academic performance, also gives learners invaluable network of old boys and old girls. The school also gives learners the best learning environment of any school following the Uganda Curriculum.