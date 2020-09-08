Stand-up comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi is planning to file a lawsuit against singer cum politician Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine.

On Monday during the birthday celebrations of Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, they decided to do a family photoshoot in which they were all dressed in traditional outfits.

Given how stunning and elegant these pictures turned out to be, ‘the man from Ombokolo’ couldn’t resist the temptation of sharing his thoughts, as he jokingly revealed that he feels like he wants to sue the Presidential hopeful for having a dope family.

“I feel like sueing Bobi Wine. This dopeness is unacceptable. Happy birthday Mrs.Kyagulanyi. have a blessed one,” he noted through his twitter page on Monday.

While sharing these pictures which made Salvador go ‘gaga’, Bobi Wine showered Barbie with praises, and thanked her for being a great woman, mother and a wife.

“Dear Barbie, there’s no greater blessing I have got in life than having you as my best friend, wife and mother of my children. There’s no better feeling than being in love with you. Where would I be without you? What a woman! I celebrate the day you were born. May the almighty keep you happy and smiling for the longest time. Happy birthday dear First lady,” he said.