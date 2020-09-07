Singer Leila Kayondo has vowed not to bow to pressure that social media critics are putting her through, ever since a widow of her late boyfriend accused her of theft.

A few weeks back, a woman identified as Neima Nasuuna came in the news accusing Kayondo of stealing a car among other properties that her husband Junior Sendawula left behind to support his family.

Nasuuna said that she tried on several occasions to meet with Kayondo to make her return the assets which Sendawula left in her control, but the singer has refused to comply with her request.

And since the matter involved a widow and orphans, concerned social media in-laws since jumped on the issue, requesting Kayondo to have a ‘heart’ and return the car, other assets she’s trying to steal from Sendawula’s family.

Not bothered by requests, Kayondo through her social media page on Sunday posted a picture having some fans and noted that negative comments are just forcing her to have more dessert.

“Ya’all sending me negative comments are going to force me to ask for dessert, I won’t be able to eat but post it…. Stoppppp,” she said.

Nasuuna recently said that after her husband’s death, Kayondo ran to Uganda Revenue Authority to have the car card changed into her names, and this is when she (Nasuuna) knew that the singer wasn’t planning to return the car in good faith, so she opted to take the matters to police.

“My husband left the car with a woman called Leila Kayondo, at first I thought they were just friends but after his death, I learnt through news that she was his mistress. He used to work from South Africa but all the time he was going back, he would leave this car with his ‘’friend’, “Nasuuna said.

Although the police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed Nasuuna’s complaints, Kayondo is still denying knowing anything about this stolen car, or having any issues with a woman called Nasuuna.