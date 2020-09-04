Multi Award winning singer Edrisa Musuuza has left his fans wondering whether he understands his new role as Uganda’s Tourism Ambassador or not.

Kenzo sparked off the confusion after claiming that the NRM party primaries that were conducted on Friday were democratic and as the Tourism Ambassador, he was so proud of the ruling party.

“As tourism ambassador I congratulate millions of Ugandans from every corner of this country who bravely participated in nrm primaries. I congratulate those who won and I commend those who lost for having the courage to try,” Kenzo said in a social media post on Friday.

“Today’s party election has been one of the most democratic exercises in Uganda. When those millions of people lined up they lined up for Uganda. As tourism ambassador I am proud of this democratic exercise. It was done in most places peacefully and respectfully. Well done to the party and people who participated.”

However, his fans have been left pondering whether their man really understands what he must be doing as a Tourism Ambassador.

One fan advised ‘mugole’ singer to stop confusing the role of being an ambassador and that of being a mobilizer/ supporter of NRM.

See comments:

Sarajoy Bakanansa I think you are confusing these two roles. Tourism ambassador and NRM mobilizer or supporter. NRM primaries cant bring tourists to Uganda esp where we have seen they are burning each others cars, killings. That kind of violence deters away tourists. Naye tuli kuki

Rah Mah Let’s wait for other parties too. We expect you to congratulate them as well.

Lydia Nyonjo It hasn’t been peaceful at all, some have lost their lives, some injured, so Mr ambassador concentrate on tourism

Nayebare Bigstar Nic-nic The prob ov knwing English when ur old… Kati what’s the connection btn tourism ambassador and Nrm elections… Or u jst typed coz u can pay someone to type for u… Ssebo wewumuze

Ajal Gilbert Brother ugandans are proud of you as a musician but if you want to be treated like Bebe cool then talk about NRM politics .

Sandra Wan We have very many people who have Achieved degrees and Masters in tourism without jobs and here comes a p2 drop out appointed as the tourism ambassador Ugandans shall never rest!!!!

Am trying to relate yo job with NRM primaries but I can’t see anything in common.. May God have mercy

De Lovena Some times i ask ma self if you watch News Kenzo. Which democracy are you talking about. Some NRM have burnt others, fighting and death Rip. Indeed common sense z not common. Ask Antie.. with her statements that we have army. You will soon know that Uganda belongs 2 China Rip.

Kasekende Julius But Kenzo how do you dude reason??? The way you appear in person beats your understanding for sure. You always lack the critical analysis of issues before airing them out. Imagine a situation that has resulted to even lose lives of electoral officials due to the unsatisfactory preparations like the sub county registrar who has lost his like in Tooro as according to Nbs and you say that was democratic, peaceful, non violent and respectful!!!! What do you think has led to the postponement of elections in ssembabula???? Please totutabula kulwobunafu bwomutwe gwo. And another thing just a piece of mind, please exercise some professionalism even if you didn’t go to school we expect you to be NEUTRAL boss. Naye lowooza NGA omuntu omukulu and don’t be biased and jealousy due to other people’s success

Musisi GZ Kenzo u have reminded me ,the time I was appointed as a headboy in nursery,wn I asked for my responsibility,I was told that I will lead in cleaning the compound.so after there , right away I started collecting garbage by myself,so I was told that i just have to command the guys what to do and that I had even the authority to Cain the big headed ones. So Kenzo let Kiwanda advise u about ur roles as a tourism ambassador sandiyagadde otunyiize. Don’t behave like a poor nursery kid bro.

Benfoster Lwanga Benjamin Oba u wea given something yo clueless about how the hell are NRM primaries connected to tourism🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️Am afraid you need a brain transplant