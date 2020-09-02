Swangz Avenue’s songstress Winfred Nakanwagi aka Winnie Nwagi has showered Eddy Kenzo with praises following his latest appointment as Uganda’s Tourism Ambassador.

Uganda’s ‘Golden Boy’ Kenzo took on his new office on September 1, 2020, and he will be working hand in hand with the Tourism sector to market the countless tourist attraction sites in Uganda on a global scale.

From winning the first ever BET Award in Uganda, to receiving multiple prestigious recognition across the globe, Nwagi believes that Uganda couldn’t have chosen a better Tourism Ambassador.

“Congs brother @eddykenzoficial. You define ‘inspiration’ better than anyone I know. Sky is the limit,” Nwagi replied to Kenzo’s tweet in which he said that “Good evening Uganda, I hereby introduce my new journey and role as the tourism ambassador of Uganda.”

During the unveiling ceremony, the State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Godfrey Kiwanda noted that Kenzo has the fame and following which they can utilise while marketing Uganda.

“Eddy Kenzo’s music has been that instrumental voice that’s restored hope. Built confidence and showed our strength to move forth,” Kiwanda said.

Now the Sitya Loss hit maker will join the sector in pushing forward majorly three Tulambule campaigns which include, Twende Uganda campaign, whose purpose is to increase the awareness amongst the East Africa Community, Destination Uganda campaign which targets the rest of Africa and Pearl of Africa Tourism Campaign whose target is the international scene.