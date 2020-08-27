The NBS After5 show host Douglas Lwanga has come out to defend singer Shafik Walukagga aka Fik Fameica who is battling a lawsuit filed against him.

Recently, a lawyer identified as Prasidia Nagasha filed a lawsuit against Fameica, saying that his song dubbed ‘My Property’ demeans, discriminates and undermines all women in Uganda, and he has to pay a price for his gender-insensitive statements.

Now, the Purple Party CEO is wondering why the lawyer is filing a lawsuit two year after the song is released more so during these hard times when artistes have spent almost six months without working because of covid-19 lockdown.

“Imagine trying to sue Fik Fameica at a time artists are not even working. The song “My Woman Is my property” is now 2 years old. Why rise up now? Can’t we just sort this on a round table rather than using courts of Law?” Lwanga noted through social media on Thursday.

However, Nagasha vowed not to stop until when Fameica offers a public apology and also pull down his song from all his social media channels.

In the lawsuit presented to Fameica, Nagasha noted that she took time to listen to Fameica’s songs like Kutama, Byenyenya, among others, and although they are morally wanting, ‘Property’ is the worst if them all because it sent a negative message to the public about the status and capacity of women in the society.

She added that the song has lyrics like my woman is my property, my chapati, my yogurt, my bugatti among other words that equates a woman to a product that is worth purchase or owning, thereby underscoring the achievements attained through affirmative actions and other programmes by government to improve the status of women and girls in the society.

Fik Fameica is yet to respond.