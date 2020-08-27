Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, the wife to Presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has penned down an emotional message for her husband as they celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary.

This power couple got married at Rubaga Cathedral Church in a glamorous ceremony that was officiated by the Archbishop of Uganda Cyprian Kizito Lwanga on August 27,2011. Years have gone by but this wedding is still one of the biggest ceremonies in the showbiz.

Nine years and still counting, through her social media page on Thursday, Barbie noted that the nineteen years she has spent living under the same roof with Bobi have been full of growth, total bliss and she’s so lucky to be Bobi’s wife and mother of his four children.

Below is Barbie’s letter;

To be held like this by the one I love so deeply is one of my dreams come true. Being loved back with no reservation is a blessing. Taata you have loved me at my lowest and elevated me at every given opportunity, never making me feel any less. My nineteen years of staying under the same roof with you have been years of self realization utmost growth and total bliss. I am lucky to be your wife, to have you for a best friend and to be the mother of your children. I am excited about the coming times ahead. For better, for best, for the good and the pretty! Happy wedding anniversary Bobi Wine.