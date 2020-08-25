Singer Wycliffe Tugume aka Ykee Benda has strongly opposed the suggestion of putting Uganda into a second lockdown following the increasing cases of Covid-19.

Uganda was in March 2020 put under a total lockdown as a way of curbing the spread of the pandemic, but a few months later, the government started to lift the lockdown in phases to allow vital sectors of the economy to operate smoothly while following the Presidential and Ministry of health guidelines.

However, this has seemingly not saved Uganda from entering into the critical phase three (Community infections), and according to allegations, we might be headed for a second lockdown to enable government deal with the increasing number of cases.

But according to Ykee Benda, the increasing number of community infections is not a big reason to put the country into a second lockdown, because many people will not be able to stand it.

“Anyone who suggests we go back into lockdown is the enemy of Uganda. Please let us all pay attention to these people and hold them accountable. Do you have any idea what Ugandans are going through long after the lockdown! The effect is still eating us up. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” Ykee said.

It’s time to survive with it! The Uganda Musician Association (UMA) president further rallied his fans not to just obey another lockdown, in case it happens.

“At this point it doesn’t matter if it’s a virus or not… it’s time to survive with it. Families are falling apart; businesses have been closed… my fellow Ugandans if this happens we can’t just obey… there comes a point in time where a man has nothing to lose,” he said.