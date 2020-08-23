Whoever had believed that the world is flat and static, expecting that things would always stay in one form without changing should wait to conclude about it.

The previously Kampala’s most hated musician turned most popular – Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye has swallowed his words on not ever performing on stage unless it’s on a function organised by the ruling National Resistance Movement party.

The mild talented singer had made the decision after a series of public attacks on him from fans who accused him of being in bed with the ruling establishment and enjoying music performance while Bobi Wine and others aligned to the opposition were not allowed to do so.

While performing during Spice Diana’s concert in January this year, Big Eye was showed with empty bottles before being hospitalized following the nasty experience from revellers.

The attack at Freedom City was his second time to be forced off stage having experienced the same while performing at Uganda Museum earlier the same month.

In a statement from his entertainment firm, BIG Eye Music, the singer would inform the public that he would not be performing at any public event unless organized by NRM.

“With due concern, we shall not be performing at any forthcoming events in regards to the violence put against our artiste (Big Eye) for expressing his free political right in our beloved country Uganda,” the statement read in part.

He added, “The artiste will be making public performances at only NRM events/ campaigns until further notice. Other updates and changes shall follow.”

Speaking to media on Monday, January 20, Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson revealed that police would be planting their undercover officers in different music shows to arrest anyone who would be tempted to throw a bottle at a musician.

Despite the assurance though, the singer has since ditched NRM for Bobi Wine’s People Power/NUP and has instantly transformed into a fan s’ favorite, while becoming a dependable social media activist for the Kamwokya based side.

To match his Fans’ comparisons to the country’s finest of all time, the singer has announced he will be holding a mega concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, a venue only reserved for most popular artistes like Jose Chameleone, Cindy, Gravity Omutujju among others.