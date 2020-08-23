For over a fortnight now, rumours of Gagamel Chief Executive Moses Ssali Bebe Cool reuniting with former ally Bobi Wine have been making rounds on social media.

Even though the reports remain merely unsubstantiated rumours with no official confirmation from either side, the Silent Majority leader questionable silence in the past couple of months has lent the rumour some believable credibility.

After establishing himself as one of the most vocal regime mobilisers for the last couple of years, appearing in one media interview after the other, Bebe Cool had indeed become a force to reckon with.

His January tour of Mbale and Teso sub region where he attracted multitudes of people even when he was not on a campaign trail spoke volumes on what a mass mobilisation weapon President Museveni had in his armoury for next year’s general elections.

There have been some reports that the single had grown exceedingly frustrated within the ruling establishment, with some big members earmarking him and his other fellow celebrity members for isolation and victimisation.

While speaking on the brutal arrest of Presidential Advisor Buchanan a few months ago, Catherine Kusasira, another of Museveni’s advisors lamented the unbearable hatred that she, Buchaman, Full Figure and Museveni’s Chief Fixer Balaam Barugahara were undergoing within the ruling side.

Having experienced the bitter hate from within his party, Mr Ssali chose to take some rest from the activities of the party until such a time when he reportedly started contemplating a career threatening move away from Museveni’s NRM.

The two music giants-Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine, despite being fierce foes for the last one decade or so have ever been close associates in their early music journeys.

The former member of Bobi Wine’s Firebase music crew would relish the opportunity of once again gracing the three biggest musicians in one compound at Kamwokya, with Joseph Mayanja aka Chameleone already a member in the National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

Meanwhile, not until Big Size himself comes out to announce the move himself, it will remain an unbelievable rumour owing to the length of time the two musicians have been at loggerheads and even the ruling side will be so alert not to see their valuable asset cross to their opponents.