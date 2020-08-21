Struggling socialite Sheila Don Zella has told off social media users to stop tormenting her friend, singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo.

Through her social media page on Friday, Don Zella said that Kenzo isn’t a saint and it is normal for him to react towards people who are picking on him, therefore social media users should stop capitalising on his mistakes.

“You are a great person to me and I know what it means for people to pick on someone, it’s mentally draining and it’s ok to give them fame for one minute, a week or month; we are all not saints. You are not a yes man in my eyes you are a hustler and I respect you a lot, regardless of your mistakes,” Zella said.

The Gal Power CEO further said that although she is on the side which supports change of power, she believes that Kenzo might have some imperfections but no one has a right to judge him.

“I support change and I need a peaceful change, but on earth no one has a right to judge anyone, I just love you (Kenzo) as a person and I believe in you and everyone deserves love and a shoulder to lean on. Those who think they are perfect guess what? you are not perfect; we just don’t see their laundries here. but you are a good person we disagree to agree things will be alright,” she said.

Kenzo was put on a spot recently after his private conversation leaked on the internet, and he was heard branding his friend Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi a selfish, hypocrite and greedy person.