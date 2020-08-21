They break and mend; social media users have named singer Ibrahim Mayanja aka Big Eye as Uganda’s biggest music export.

Without a serious international collaboration, international stage performance, award, international recognition, or nomination of any kind, Big Eye is currently enjoying all the ‘lights’ after internet users telling him that he is bigger than Davido and Wizkid combined.

Big Eye who has been a laughing stock on the internet ever since he started ‘crying’ on social media following his party, National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s refusal to pay what they owe him, not forgetting how people boycotted his stage performances among his other misfortunes.Now tables have now turned for him for the better.

Most of Big Eye’s problems are believed to have escalated from his dying love for NRM, but ever since he gave a hint of dumping the ruling party for Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) , Starboss is now enjoying all the attention.

The singer is currently receiving a world class care and attention from several internet users who constantly ask, ‘what has Big Eye eaten’, ‘has he wake up well’, ‘did he get lunch’, ‘is he feeling alright’, among other concerns.

And on top of asking about the singer’s well being, Big Eye has shared screenshots on his page, showing how people keep sending him money to wash away the pain NRM made him go through.

Social media praises aside, Producer Nessim Pan Production and songwriter Nince Henry have also joined the trend and sarcastically said that Big Eye has been behind their big projects, for he has written and produced songs under Nince and Nessim’s names respectively.

Social media’s jokes don’t end; Without a hit song under his name, people have branded Big Eye as the biggest musician in Uganda, and the biggest music import and export Uganda has ever had.

And the singer who is currently enjoying his social media greatness, hit the studio recently and recorded a song dubbed Ndi Wakabi, meaning ‘I am great’ and so far the song is receiving a good reception from the singer’s fans.

But should Big Eye trust this social media Love??