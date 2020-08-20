On Wednesday morning, sad news befell the music industry after one of its own Allan Arnold Massengere aka Shortkut passed on.

Popularly known for his song ‘By far’ on which he featured Denzo, the Gagamel singer breathed his last at Nsambya Hospital where he had spent 40 days in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

During an interview on Spark TV’s Twezimbe show on Thursday, the Gagamel boss Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool disclosed that his nephew was diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB) in the brain, and that he has been battling with the sickness for quite some time, till when he breathed his last.

Bebe Cool further said that maybe his son wouldn’t have died if doctors acted on him very fast, but his treatment was delayed because the ICU had been closed for a long period due to Covid-19 effect.

Bebe Cool through his page announced that ShortKut will be laid to rest today (Thursday) 12:00 pm at his ancestral home in Masaka Kalisizo Kyambogo and the burial will be attended to by a few close friends and family as per the Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19.