Musician cum politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has mourned Bebe Cool’s nephew Allan Massengere alias Shortkut.

Shortkut has been a musician, signed under Gagamel Crew who passed on today morning after losing the battle to a disease which is yet to be revealed.

Despite their troubled relationship, Bobi Wine penned down an emotional message to Bebe Cool and the entire Gagamel crew, promising to stand with them throughout these hard moments.

“Today the Uganda music fraternity has lost yet another talent, Allan Masengere aka Short Cut. On behalf of the Fire Base Crew and myself, we send heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the Gagamel Crew. We stand with you and pray that God sees you through this challenging time,” Bobi Wine noted.

News about Shortkut’s death was announced on Wednesday morning by Bebe Cool, who even revealed that the singer had spent 40 days in the intensive care unit before breathing his last.

“The Lord has decided my son Allan Massengere should join him in a better place, I thank all the doctors and nurses who tried to save his life for the past 40 days. May his soul rest in peace,” Bebe Cool said.

My his soul rest in peace..