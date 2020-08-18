Singer Alexander Bagonza aka A Pass has advised youths not to, or let anyone rush them into making some decisions.

Through his social media platform on Tuesday, A Pass narrated how he used to sleep in a store room of big house without a bed since 2013, and not because he never had the money, but he was just waiting for a perfect time.

“From 2013 I had no bed, not because I didn’t want one but I was living in a small room by choice and I never wanted to be comfortable, I had a small mattress of mine and most of the time I slept with just a blanket. The room was a small store of a big house,” he noted.

Adding that he has lived in that kind of life for some years, till two months ago when he got a bed that he has always visionalised about.

“But this year I saw a bed and I was escalated, I bought it immediately and funny enough it was not yet complete but I saw how special it would be when finished, so I paid and started creating a room I would like to sleep in, it has taken me 2 months but its close to what I see in my vision.”

The .Tuli Kubigere. singer further noted that he has not shared his life story to impress anyone, but to put an impression for youths to not rush into making some choices.

“Don’t rush, take your time and do what really is in your heart. It may take long to achieve but it wont take forever. Don’t let anyone rush you,” He said.