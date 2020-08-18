Songstress Chosen Becky might be cool, humble, respectful, among other things in the music industry, but has vowed to become a ‘tiger’ if anyone dares to mess with her man.

Becky, real name Rebecca Kukiriza has sent a clear warning to slay queens who are eyeing her man Dictator Amir (Facebook names) to back off, or else they will feel the consequences.

In a viral WhatsApp status screenshot, the Bankunza hit maker shared how they have fought to keep their relationship alive, despite the family among other people who wanted to separate them.

“You showed me the meaning of true love, you fought for me, cried for my love, stood with me always and loved me more than your own blood family. I remember when mummy in-law told me I took her son away from her. Many have tried to separate us but you never gave up on me,” she said.

Becky and Amir recently welcomed their first child and for that, and many other reasons, she has made her point clear on slay queens who usually disturb people’s relationship not to mess with her.

“However, if I ever get any slay queen with my husband, I swear I will fight for sure…. In fact, I beg you all slay queens to stay away from my baby boy… never ever disturb our relationship because he is all I need in this world.”