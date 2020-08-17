NBS TV’s Zahara Toto has on Monday returned back on NXT Radio to host her NXT Lounge programme which airs during weekdays from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

Almost a week ago, rumours had it that Zahara was relieved of her daily duties on NBS TV, NXT Radio and sent into a forced leave to clear up her mind following her bitter breakup with her Nigerian boyfriend Don Solomon.

But seemingly the break is over, as she shared on her social media channels saying that “Back on my daily hustle” thereby rallying her fans to catch up with her again.

Recently after the suspension rumours leaked on the internet, the Uncut Kalakata show host quickly went on her Snapchat to make a formal announcement that she will be off for sometime.

“I am only going to be working on MTN Momo Nyabo promotion for the rest of the week as I have a lot of work on my hands for my company with Kim K Nash Cruises and Events, don’t forget to tune in to NBS and Bukedde TV when I give out some Ka money,” she said recently.

Spending some time off in Kabale while enjoying life with her new lover Reuben Robert and friends like Sheilah Gashumba, Zahara has now returned on air with a clear vibe.