Socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa famously known as Bad Black has started regretting why she tampered with her original skin melanin, after recording dangerous side effects of bleaching.

Bad Black has always bragged on how she injected millions of shillings to get an expensive plastic surgery in Thailand, which saw a transformation of her skin colour from black to light brown.

However, the struggling socialite has only enjoyed her flawless beautiful bleached skin for a few years, and now she’s regretting why she tampered with her melanin.

Through her Snapchat page on Friday, Bad Black disclosed that she is currently living in pain as her skin is now turning from brown to red, and very prune to all kinds of skin problems.

“Pain, I have bleached too much, my face is turning red, no filters. I hope you are going to feel pity for me,” Bad Black shared.

According to experts, long-term use of skin bleaching products or hyperpigmentation procedures can cause visible skin damage and scarring, and can also cause less visible but serious internal effects of liver failure and permanent health problems in other vital body organs.