People Power Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has revealed that he is soon becoming a father, and not as the usual one, but a ‘Salongo’ (father of twins).

It’s apparent that Covid-19 has not treated Ssenyonyi badly since after wedding his beautiful wife Febress Nagawa a few months ago, the couple is now expecting twins ‘by faith’.

The Journalist turned politician first made the revelation of his wife’s pregnancy a few days back, and now it has become a habit of him to always remind everyone on social media that they are expecting twins.

During a Wedding Chat interview with Makula pictures on Friday , 33-year-old Ssenyonyi also disclosed that he is no longer a virgin and his beautiful wife is responsible for that.

In 2017, the former NTV Uganda news anchor shocked the nation when he said that he was still virgin, but this changed after he got married to his fiancé recently in a glamorous scientific wedding.

Ssenyonyi had promised himself that he will only bed one woman and God eventually heard his prayers.

“I am born again but not too holy as many think and I have always prayed to God so much and asked him to help me so that I bed only a woman who I will marry, and eventually he heard my prayers though there have been so many temptations. It’s not easy to turn 33 years old while protecting yourself,” Ssenyonyi told NBS TV Uncut show a few weeks ago.