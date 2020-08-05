The 2021 political wave has continued to dig deep in the entertainment industry, and as we talk now, over 84 media personalities, musicians, and comedians have joined Bobi Wine’s new political party known as National Unity Platform (NUP).

The entertainers were unveiled by the party president on Tuesday. Bobi Wine noted that previously artistes were looked at as unserious people with no ideas, but it’s good that they are now involved in serious affairs in the country.

“Today was one of the best days of my life. There is nothing as fulfilling for me as a leader as seeing very talented people embrace our message to personally get involved in the affairs of our country,” Bobi said.

Adding that in just one day, NUP recorded over 84 entertainers joining his NUP and to him, this is the sign to dictatorship that art can drive a revolution.

“But today at our headquarters, seeing 84 artistes, entertainers and other media personalities join the National Unity Platform was an absolute honour. I am sure the dictatorship feels the heat because they understand the power of art in driving a people’s revolution!” he said.

Here are names of some entertainers who have so far joined Bobi Wine’s NUP;

1. Katongole Omutongole

2. Mutyaba Adam (Zigi Dee)

3. Suuna Stephan (Omulangira Suuna)

4. Lubega Kasiim (Young Mulo)

5. Jaxta (BBS Telefayina)

6. Katongole Derrick (Victor Kamenyo)

7. Kiyimba Mark Robert (Dictator Mark)

8. Kawuki Denis (Dr. Bitone)

9. Ivan Kyeyune (Zungulu)

10. Kazibwe Isa (Kappo)

11. Seremba Fred

12. Bassajja Mivule

13. Azizi Mukasa (Azizi Azion)

14. Katumba Paul (Ragga Pimpy)

15. Buwembo John

16. Sentamu John (Fire base Manager)

17. Mukiibi Sadat (Khalifa Aganaga)

18. MC Kapale

19. Kanyerezi Ramadhan

20. Jemba Joseph

21. Gerald Kiweewa

22. Eria Masembe (Omubi Masembe)

23. Bulusi Otabizzi

24. Hillary Kiyaga (Dr. Hilderman)

25. Katongole Derrick (Lyto Boss)

26. Manager Kiyemba

27. DJ Jacob Omutuuze

28. Joan Lule

29. Mr. Mosh

30. Fifi Da Queen

31. Abtex

32. Bajjo

33. Rodney Y Kabako

34. Geofrey Lutaaya

35. Irene Namatovu Lutaaya

36. Nubian Lee

37. Mathias Walukagga

38. Aziz Azion

Among others…