The 2021 political wave has continued to dig deep in the entertainment industry, and as we talk now, over 84 media personalities, musicians, and comedians have joined Bobi Wine’s new political party known as National Unity Platform (NUP).
The entertainers were unveiled by the party president on Tuesday. Bobi Wine noted that previously artistes were looked at as unserious people with no ideas, but it’s good that they are now involved in serious affairs in the country.
“Today was one of the best days of my life. There is nothing as fulfilling for me as a leader as seeing very talented people embrace our message to personally get involved in the affairs of our country,” Bobi said.
Adding that in just one day, NUP recorded over 84 entertainers joining his NUP and to him, this is the sign to dictatorship that art can drive a revolution.
“But today at our headquarters, seeing 84 artistes, entertainers and other media personalities join the National Unity Platform was an absolute honour. I am sure the dictatorship feels the heat because they understand the power of art in driving a people’s revolution!” he said.
Here are names of some entertainers who have so far joined Bobi Wine’s NUP;
1. Katongole Omutongole
2. Mutyaba Adam (Zigi Dee)
3. Suuna Stephan (Omulangira Suuna)
4. Lubega Kasiim (Young Mulo)
5. Jaxta (BBS Telefayina)
6. Katongole Derrick (Victor Kamenyo)
7. Kiyimba Mark Robert (Dictator Mark)
8. Kawuki Denis (Dr. Bitone)
9. Ivan Kyeyune (Zungulu)
10. Kazibwe Isa (Kappo)
11. Seremba Fred
12. Bassajja Mivule
13. Azizi Mukasa (Azizi Azion)
14. Katumba Paul (Ragga Pimpy)
15. Buwembo John
16. Sentamu John (Fire base Manager)
17. Mukiibi Sadat (Khalifa Aganaga)
18. MC Kapale
19. Kanyerezi Ramadhan
20. Jemba Joseph
21. Gerald Kiweewa
22. Eria Masembe (Omubi Masembe)
23. Bulusi Otabizzi
24. Hillary Kiyaga (Dr. Hilderman)
25. Katongole Derrick (Lyto Boss)
26. Manager Kiyemba
27. DJ Jacob Omutuuze
28. Joan Lule
29. Mr. Mosh
30. Fifi Da Queen
31. Abtex
32. Bajjo
33. Rodney Y Kabako
34. Geofrey Lutaaya
35. Irene Namatovu Lutaaya
36. Nubian Lee
37. Mathias Walukagga
38. Aziz Azion
Among others…
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com