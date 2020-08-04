Rapper Victor Kamenyo has said that he is not in hiding for failing to pay rent, as his landlady claims. The singer says the allegations are work of political mafia who want to tarnish his public image.

A few days ago, it was alleged that Kamenyo was on a run after vacating his Rubaga apartment without clearing rent arrears worth Shs3.5 million. It was noted that the ‘silina malala’ singer took off in the wee hours of the night when his neighbors were asleep.

According to his landlady, Kamenyo stopped paying rent in December last year and by the date he vacated her house, she was demanding him arrears for seven months. He was paying Shs500,000 each month.

She said when the rent arrears accumulated to millions of shillings, she reported Kamenyo to the area chairperson who engaged the singer to clear his debt.

“Victor Kamenyo ensured the chairman and I that he would clear the rent just because he was affected by the current covid-19 situation. However to my dismay he took off with all my money,”the landlady said during an interview on NBS TV.

“I wonder what kind of a person is Victor Kamenyo. On top of running with my money, he also failed to clear his water and electricity bills. He also stole the house’s yaka meter,” she added.

However, according to the singer, the allegations are being sparked off by his political opponents who don’t want him to stand for the post of Lord Councilor LCV Rubaga division.

“This is an exaggerated story, if you are demanding me why go to the media. I think her mission was to deter my would be voters from voting for me, putting an end to my political career and killing my name. She did not only shame me but also my parents, fans and people who look at me as role models,” he said.

Kamenyo added that everyone knows that in this period everyone is poor and they are just trying to make ends meet since most people have spent months without working.