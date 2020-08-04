Fun factory’s chief executive Hannington Bugingo has a galaxy of stars at her comedy outfit. But if he succeeds in reinventing the former street rapper Razor Blade’s hiphop career, he would have turned himself into a miracle worker.

Razor Blade who adds Lubalala to his stage name arrived on the entertainment scene as a talented street child several years ago. He caught the imagination of Ugandans with his street stories and how he arrived in Kampala from his village in Western Uganda. His freestyle hiphop was fun to listen to.

Unfortunately, Razor Blade has not seen much in his music passion. He still looks a street boy, and Bugingo had to castigate him over abusing substances making him high, something he attributes to the talented Blade’s failure to focus on his music.

Bugingo, has held two sessions, featuring The wonder boy, on his popular Facebook and YouTube platforms. The actor says he’s raising money to change Razor Blade’s life.

“He has to leave drugs and occupy his creative mind with music and big dreams,” Bugingo who Watchdog found shooting a live session with Blade at National Theatre on Dewington Road in Kampala, said.

Those watching not only compared Blade to FefeBusi, but many people have promised money to help revive Razor Blade’s music career.

From the many promises, Bugingo had received sh150,000 in mobile money. He told Watchdog that he wants to collect enough to take Razor Blade through recording songs or an album, before letting him go.

Blade himself admitted staying far from people who could guide him career wise and promised to work with Bugingo until he becomes a man if himself.

Follow Bugingo Hannington pages and watch Razor Blade free style performance on Facebook, this is the link; https://www.facebook.com/bugingo.hannington/videos/10215505377141945/?t=1

In case anyone wants to help Razor Blade, Bugingo says, these are the contacts: “0782370584 or 0757489912”.