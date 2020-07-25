Multi award winning singer Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo will have to spend the next 14 days under quarantine, as one of the requirements for returnees who have been stranded abroad due to covid-19 pandemic.

Kenzo returned to Uganda yesterday night after spending over four months in Ivory Coast.

“Fellow Ugandans, I greet you in the name of Allah and the almighty God. Today, I and other Ugandans arrived safely at the Entebbe International Airport aboard Uganda Airlines.First and foremost, I thank God for enabling me to come back home safely. This all seemed like a far fetched possibility but by His Grace, I and very many Ugandans have been repatriated back home safely,” the ‘semyekozo’ singer said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Jubilant Kenzo also thanked all people who pushed and prayed for his return.

“I also want to congratulate the Ugandan Government, the Uganda Airlines and the Task Force and its members for an extremely efficient and professional undertaking of this whole repatriation process. To all my friends, fans, and family that supported me in Abidjan, I am forever indebted to you for your support and for making my stay worthwhile throughout the time I was in your country.

“I’ve been placed under quarantine for 14 days as per the standard precautionary measures but I am hopeful that I will be reunited with all of you very soon. I appeal to you all to stay safe and take Covid-19 seriously.”