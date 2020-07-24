It’s already Friday already but singer Sheebah Karungi will not enjoy her weekend very well after receiving trolls left, right and centre from her online fans.

It all started when the Team No Sleep (TNS) diva shared a post on her social media platform, claiming that girls don’t need boys, because they are not oxygen.

“Dear Girls, Boys are not oxygen, you can live without them” Sheebah shared on Friday.

But her fans didn’t like the message behind this post, and one of them insinuated that the singer is campaigning for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community, this basing on the nature of the post and colours of the jumpsuit she was wearing.

Other fans advised the swag mama to enjoy her ‘cucumber’ in peace, but should not mislead the young generation that looks up to her.

See comments;

Omubyedo Kats Atwooki. LGBT community campaign, look at the colours she’s putting on. Those who know know.

Kenn Breezy. I rebuke evil spirits out of you. That not God’s setting Mrs. May God have mercy upon you. Watch out he’s the reason why you are where you are now, he can change it in just a blink of an eye.

Anthony Galdinho. Mind your language. People follow you and don’t mislead this generation. People need each other in various aspects of life.

Eleanor Jones. You may enjoy your cucumber but don’t mislead girls. If it was true God would have created only one gender but he created woman from man to compliment each other. Peace!

Arinaitwe Mark. Karungi please, put yourself in order. We all need each other in one way or the other… Am sure you are not virgin. Can you explain why? Let’s enjoy each other knowing what will happen tomorrow.

Twesigomwe Innocent. But God said man women live together, produce ad many children you can to fill this world!

Leishman Bakunda Dafara. Sheebah don’t divert girls, bottom line they meant to have men not boys so its natural women have to have men for marital obligations.

CJ Kisembo. This advice is not good. You can’t be lonely forever in the name of saying women can live without men. Are you telling women to not fall in love??