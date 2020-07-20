Popular NTV Press Box show presenter Andrew Kabuura shocked viewers on Monday night when he turned up on the telly in a dress.

Kabuura, with a straight face, did a good job, but clad in a very feminine dress, possibly designed by his wife, NTV news anchor Flavia Tumusiime.

However we understand that Kabuura was honouring a bet he made last week with a fellow presenter, Joel Khamadi.

Last week, Kabuura and Khamadi bet whoever lost turns up on set in a dress.

Kabuura said, Manchester United would beat Chelsea hands down in the FA semi final showdown. And Khamadi put his money on Chelsea.

Truly, Chelsea beat United 2-0 and are to meet arsenal in the finals.

Kabuura, a man who keeps his word, did as promised. He is clad in a dress, making him the first Ugandan male presenter to wear a dress for a none drama/comedy show.