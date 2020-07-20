Ailing socialite/philanthropist Brian Kirumira alias Bryan Kirumira’s health condition is worsening day by day.

Information reaching our news desk indicates that the former moneybags was is allegedly suffering from intestinal cancer.

According to close friends, Bryan White was poisoned by his enemies thus leaving his intestines rotting.

They further disclosed that he was discharged from Nakasero Hospital because he couldn’t foot the daily bill which was amounting to Shs1.5 million.

On the other hand, Bryan White says there are some people who want to kill him despite his current health condition!

He says he has photos of people who entered his house with an intention of killing him.

“The man I worked for is silent! I need him to help me fly out to Nairobi even if he doesn’t cater for my treatment I’ll handle. But why am I dying like a dog? They concocted cases against me! Which country is this? My children can’t visit me because they live in fear,” he asserted.

Bryan White was recently discharged from Nakasero hospital where he had spent weeks receiving treatment.

The socialite, whose blood samples were flown to South Africa for further testing to find out what exactly he is suffering from, was asked to wait for his medical results from his home.

Although he was taken back to his home, Bryan White’s health is still worrying.