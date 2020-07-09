For a fair judgement, singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone has come out with his side of the story, following the recent accusations, music producer Diggy Baur made against him.

A few days ago, Baur was in the news claiming that Jose Chameleone went to his studio (Sabula records) and beat up one of his co-producers following a simple misunderstanding, and that when Baur came in to stop the fight, the singer bit his finger, leaving him bleeding and in pain.

After the incident, Baur has been sharing several videos, throwing all sort of threats towards the ‘Baliwa’ star as well as revealing his shady and violent side. But Chameleone has come out to dismiss these allegations.

Chameleone has noted that many people just feel a lot of envy and hatred about him, that’s why they judged him immediately before hearing his side.

” My friends, please never put hatred in these issues. Always judge someone fairly. What has so far bothered me the most is seeing people jump on producer Diggy Baur’s accusations about me,” Chameleone said.

He further stated that it’s true he has a history of beating up people, but it’s all in his past, and now people should understand that Baur was drunk when he made such allegations about him.

“I can’t deny that my history is full of many fights here and there, but that is now in the past and that’s why I don’t want to talk about that issue so much. First, they should examine or read the condition under which he was speaking from. He was impaired and totally drunk.” He said.