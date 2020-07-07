For a person planning to run for the Kampala Lord Mayorship office , this scandal will surely leave a bad mark on Singer Jose Chameleone’s brand after a renowned music producer Diggy Baur exposing his evil side.

On Monday night, its alleged that Chameleone went to Digy Baur’s Sound Cover Records, located in Makindye Luwafu and beat up one of Baur’s co-producers after having a simple misunderstanding.

Furious about Chameleone’s violent actions, Baur launched a war with the singer, saying that if he ever gets a mysterious death, Chameleone will be responsible for it.

In the shared online video, Baur disclosed that Chameleone has demons he sends to kill people he wants out of his way, the producer further alleged that Chameleone has sacrificed so many people who turn against him but he (Baur) is not scared of what the singer will do to him.

“Chameleone you are a very evil man, you’re are very bad and ill mannered. You beat up my boy because you wanted to show how bad you are but make sure you don’t return to my studio. You want to become a lord Mayor but what shall young people learn from you, I dare you to come to Luwafu again,” Baurs warned.

This is not the first time Chameleone has been pinned for being violent. Just recently, he was trolled for his unbecoming behaviour towards a Uganda Revenue Authority Officer who was doing his job.

The singer is no saint for such instances as for the past years, he has beaten up several producers, fellow musicians, DJ’s, among other entertainers.

This kind of violence has cost the entertainment industry a lot, as many entertainers who include Producer Danz Kumapeesa, AK47, Mowzey Radio have died under such circumstances resulting from fights.