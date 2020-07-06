Why fight with cockroaches when you have doom? South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is not planning to encounter social media bullying from her ‘haters’ anymore, as she has come out with a plan to limit online comments for her next session.

Zari has been trolled a lot by online critics and she has recently been a victim of Bobi Wine’s supporters after she ‘advised’ Ugandans not to vote for the musician turned politician for the sake of ‘We want change’.

According to Zari, Bobi Wine was not ready to take on the presidential seat, but he is only influenced by people who think that change is what Uganda needs.

However, with the insults she got following her personal comments on Bobi Wine’s presidential bid, the mother of five is not planning to risk again. on Monday (today), she will be going live to educate people but not everyone will have a chance of commenting.

“Going live 12pm South African time (1pm Ugandan time). We will continue to educate you as much as you think intimidation and abuses is what works for you. Comments limited to ‘friend’ only since some you listen with your behind and don’t listen with a brain to understand. Tell a friend to tell a friend that the Bosslady has a message for the country and its citizens. See you later,” she said.

We are now waiting for the message the Bosslady has for the country…