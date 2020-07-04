Social media bullying scandals have been a trend of recent, but one of the notable events was when Star TV’s MC Ibrah came out and apologized for insulting singer Lydia Jazmine during his weekly show.

Although its not easy to forgive and forget, Jazmine through her social media platform on Friday noted that forgiveness is divine, and that the weak can never forgive because forgiveness itself is an attribute for the strong person.

“Forgiveness isn’t approving what happened, its choosing to rise above it. I want to thank all my fans, friends and family for standing with me all the way and I kindly request you all to please forgive MC Ibrah because God is the overall judge who sees it all and is always in control,” she said.

Jazmine said that although Ibrah offended her so much when he insulted her unborn children, the good thing is that he realised his mistake and apologized for it.

“I was offended with the ‘unborn children’ insults that were uttered for children are innocent and a blessing to every woman. We all deserve that respect and happiness. Every woman can give birth no one is exempted from it. No woman deserves this kind of disrespect and treatment,” she said.

The singer however advised Ibrah to keep his promise of never insulting anyone, because its always good to spread love, support and uplift each and everyone in the industry.

This social media scandal started earlier this week when MC Ibrah during his Wolokoso show, stated that Jazmine doesn’t deserve to be a mother because she is so stupid and she will end up giving birth to brainless children who will just disturb the country’s peace.

This insult was too much for Jazmine to contain as she quickly went on social media and requested Ibrah to apologize for his statement, Ibrah was quick to realise his mistake as he came out with an apology.