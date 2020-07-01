Tanzania’s bongo flava artiste Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz has shared why he is so much attached to Uganda. He says his father and ex-wife Zari all come from the East African state and that’s why he loves it.

Platnumz made this revelation after Uganda’s dance crew Triplets Ghetto Kids shared an impressive dance challenge video of his latest song dubbed Amaboko, on which he features Rayvanny.

This dance challenge had good choreography, not forgetting the perfect dance art, costume, creativity, and Ghetto Kids shared it on their page a few days back, saying that they dance to express happiness.

“We use dance as a communication between the body and soul to express happiness, Amaboko by Rayvanny ft Diamond Platnumz,” Ghetto Kids shared recently.

Impressed Platnumz copied and shared this video on his page on Wednesday, and revealed that besides his ex-wife Zari and mother of his two kids, his father Abdul juma also comes from Uganda.

” UGANDA 🇺🇬 you know My Dad is from there and My two Kids are from there right…..? @ghettokids_tfug 🇺🇬🌍🇺🇬 Make sure you put your Country Flag when you Upload yours#AMABOKO #AMABOKOChallenge @rayvanny.”

Rayvanny also applauded Ghetto Kids for doing justice to his song, saying “you killed this one my big family”.