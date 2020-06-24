Tired of fake sensitive stories about her personal life, socialite Sheilah Gashumba has finally come out to comment on stories that pinned her for carrying out several abortions and prostitution.

For the first time ever, Gashumba went live on Facebook on Tuesday and shared that the master mind behind these fake stories is Urban TV’s scoop on scoop show host Christine Karungi aka Tina Fierce who happens to be envious about her (Gashumba’s) success.

Gashumba claims that she has never been friends with Tina nor have they ever worked together but Tina has always called her serial prostitute, that she has carried out multiple abortions and had several miscarriages, something that Gashumba denied during her live chat.

“The claims that I’ve ever aborted and had any miscarriage plus ever being pregnant are all false and baseless. I am a person who gets sick once a year, my family genes are so strong and in fact, its even very hard to find or hear about me suffering from Malaria,” she said.

The former NTV Da Beat show host recently shared on her page that although she has never given Tina any reason to hate her this much, the scoop on scoop presenter has always used her platform to fake stories that tainted Gashumba’s image in front of her family and close friends.

“I have never met Tina, I have never been friends with her, I don’t know her past or her life story. I have never abused her, I have never insulted her, I have never even talked or posted about her, I have never abused her husband or baby daddy. I have never attacked any of her children (she has 5 kids), I have threatened or even called her about what she has been doing since she got the job on scoop on scoop,” Gashumba said.

Adding that she has suffered from depression and gone through several anxiety attacks following Tina’s continuous false statement about her, something that pushed her to finally come out to give a defence about the matter.