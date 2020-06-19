Over the past days, socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black has been ranting restlessly accusing the Ministry of Health of refusing to pay her for an audio-visual covid-19 advert she featured in. In the advert that has been airing on different media platforms for months, the socialite sensitizes sex workers at Ugandan border points not to get into contact with truck drivers due to control the spread of covid-19.

Bad Black has since demanded Shs500m from the ministry or risk dragging them to court. However, the ministry has since defended itself saying that she voluntarily accepted to record a free video message.

Although the Ministry of Health has failed to comply positively to her request, Bad black has not given up. She has been calling on responsible stakeholders to help her ensure that justice is served.

Among the people who have come out to help the socialite receive what belongs to her is controversial activist Dr Stella Nyanzi who has asked the ministry to pay Bad Black or else she will mobilise commercial sex workers to undress in front of their offices.

“I STAND WITH SHANITA NAMUYIMBWA aka Bad Black. Give the lady her money! If the Ministry of Health does not pay up, I will coordinate a group of sex workers, their clients, families and allies from all over Uganda to hold a peaceful protest at the Offices of the Prime Minister where the Covid-19 Task Force sits. Some of us will undress in protest, ” Dr Nyanzi said in a Facebook post on Friday.