Socialite Sheilah Gashumba has revealed that her boyfriend doesn’t regret going being an ex-convict because it made him a better man.

And its no longer a secret that God’s Plan real names Ali Marcus Lwanga is an ex-convict who was arrested in 2008 in UK for High level robbery. According to the Daily Mail, Lwanga was using school going children to rob thousands of pounds from money-carrying vans.

He had a high network and sophistication to know which vans are taking which routes and would then set up his team of juveniles for the heist as he monitored the operation from a separate location.

At the time of his arrest, East London Flying Squad Chief, Gary Donnison said Lwanga, 21, masterminded up to nine robberies in less than two months netting more than £100,000 (Shs460m).

Sheilah started dating with God’s Plan in 2018 and she doesn’t care about what critics think of her love with an ex-criminal, all what she knows is that Lwanga loves her to the moon and back.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the media personality, “Marcus #GodsPlan once told me ‘Sheilah, I don’t regret going to prison because with the crimes and gangs in London at that time, I would have been dead right now if I continued with that life. Prison calmed me down , it made me reflect on life and made me a better man‬. It also made me learn to make better life decisions,” Sheilah posted.

Adding that ” There is nothing as beautiful as a man who acknowledges his mistakes with soo much honesty! That’s when I knew that someone’s past is just a story, it’s only a lesson not a life sentence. It doesn’t matter where you come from, what you used to do in your past, WHAT MATTERS IS WHERE YOUR LIFE IS HEADING NOW.”

Sheilah further revealed that Lwanga is the best son, brother, father to his children, best friend anyone can have and best boyfriend any girl would wish to have.

“I don’t regret choosing you ❤️. Always let go of the past but keep lessons that it taught you.”