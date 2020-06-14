Singer Alexander Bagonza famously known as A Pass has is on could nine after confirming that social media comedienne Martha Kay Kagimba has finally accepted to be the love of his love.

In a social media post on Sunday, A Pass revealed that Martha Kay loves him a lot and that he is planning to give a cow to her parents.

“I need to win the Jumia treasure hunt Cow 🐄 and give it to her parents on Monday 😍😍😍 Martha Kay Loves me a lot ❤️❤️❤️ in other news Bagonza Ayongende okulumya Ykee Brenda (Bagonza has continued to hurt Ykee Benda’s feelings),” A Pass captioned a video where the two love birds were seen drunk in love.

Recently, A Pass took it to his social media platforms to lament on how much he has suffered in life, questioning whether he would even ever be able to get a girlfriend. He however vowed to do anything he can to get what he wants.

” I will do anything to get what I want. But I suffer a lot in the process. Will I even get a girlfriend?” He lamented.

Meanwhile, the singer’s prayers have been answered.

For months now, A Pass and fellow singer Ykee Benda have been fighting for Martha Kay’s love.

The social media comedienne had even previously confessed she loved Ykee Benda but the ‘Farmer’ singer had reportedly been ignoring her until recently when he started showing interest in her.