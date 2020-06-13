Former Blu*3 singer Jackie Chandiru is so grateful for the love and support she has been receiving from people through out her troubled moments.

The singer has been battling with drug addiction problem for years now, but its evident that people are still ready to welcome her back on stage even after spending along time off the music scene.

Recently she released a new song dubbed ‘quarantine’, and the song is receiving a good reception from fans, social media and media houses, something that forced the singer to go down on her social media platform to thank people for not giving up on her.

“I read your comments every 30 minutes on Youtube.. some bring me to tears. I can never thank you enough for standing by me through thick and thin. Indeed, we were meant to rock this grind… #the ONLY Queen of the Nile,” Chandiru shared on Friday.

In Uganda’s entertainment industry, its rare for an artiste to receive a second chance once their music career fades, Most times, when an artiste goes off scene, they become ‘dead’ to the public till when they actually die.

But for Chandiru’s case, people have always been so concerned to find out what was happening in her life, and many where willing to get so involved in her drug recovery process.

This explains why recently, when a call for help was made that she was admitted at Naguru in a very bad shape, and that she was secretly taking drugs in the bathroom, event promoter Balaam Barugahara together with some artistes and other people came out very fast to provide financial and moral support to her.

Thank God, Chandiru is now back and people are still ready to support her again…