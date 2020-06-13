Multi-Award winning singer Edrisa Musuuza famously known as Eddy Kenzo has been named Artiste of the Year in the just concluded Zzina Awards 2020.
The awarding ceremony that happened on Friday was streamed live on Galaxy FM page, MTN Uganda page, Talent Africa, BigEyeUg, Howwe Ug, Mbu Ug among other online channels to avoid public gatherings as far as Covid-19 preventive measures were concerned.
Eddy Kenzo’s song ‘semyekozo’ was also voted as song of the year.
Daddy Andre was voted as best producer and best song writer. On the other hand, Spice Diana scooped the best female artiste award whereas John Blaq was voted best male artiste.
See full list;
Song Of The Year
• Semyekozo – Eddy Kenzo
Artist Of The Year
• Eddy Kenzo
Best Male Artist
• John Blaq
Best Female Artist
• Spice Diana
Best Producer
• Daddy Andre
Best Fans Team
• Team Eddy Kenzo
Best Lugaflow/Rap Song
• Parte After Parte – Bigtril
Best Luga Flow/Rap Artist
• Feffe Bussi
Best Dancehall Song
• Boom Party – Cindy
Best Dancehall Artist
• Cindy
Breakthrough Artist
• Fresh Kid
Best Contemporary Urban Song
• Jangu – Winnie Nwagi
Best Contemporary Urban Artist
• Spice Diana
Best Afro Beat Song
• Semyekozo – Eddy Kenzo
Best Collaboration
• Gutujja – B2C & Rema
Best Song Writer
• Daddy Andre
Best Comedian
• Maulana & Reign
Best Inspirational Song
• Bikyuuka – Eddy Kenzo
Song of the year
• Gutujja – B2C and Rema Namakula
It should, however, be noted that 2 of the 18 categories were not up for voting and the winners are determined by a select committee of experts. These include;
1. Legend Of The Year Award. – Washington
2. Sports Personality of the Year Award – Joshua Cheptegei
