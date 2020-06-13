Multi-Award winning singer Edrisa Musuuza famously known as Eddy Kenzo has been named Artiste of the Year in the just concluded Zzina Awards 2020.

The awarding ceremony that happened on Friday was streamed live on Galaxy FM page, MTN Uganda page, Talent Africa, BigEyeUg, Howwe Ug, Mbu Ug among other online channels to avoid public gatherings as far as Covid-19 preventive measures were concerned.

Eddy Kenzo’s song ‘semyekozo’ was also voted as song of the year.

Daddy Andre was voted as best producer and best song writer. On the other hand, Spice Diana scooped the best female artiste award whereas John Blaq was voted best male artiste.

See full list;

Song Of The Year

• Semyekozo – Eddy Kenzo

Artist Of The Year

• Eddy Kenzo

Best Male Artist

• John Blaq

Best Female Artist

• Spice Diana

Best Producer

• Daddy Andre

Best Fans Team

• Team Eddy Kenzo

Best Lugaflow/Rap Song

• Parte After Parte – Bigtril

Best Luga Flow/Rap Artist

• Feffe Bussi

Best Dancehall Song

• Boom Party – Cindy

Best Dancehall Artist

• Cindy

Breakthrough Artist

• Fresh Kid

Best Contemporary Urban Song

• Jangu – Winnie Nwagi

Best Contemporary Urban Artist

• Spice Diana

Best Afro Beat Song

• Semyekozo – Eddy Kenzo

Best Collaboration

• Gutujja – B2C & Rema

Best Song Writer

• Daddy Andre

Best Comedian

• Maulana & Reign

Best Inspirational Song

• Bikyuuka – Eddy Kenzo

Song of the year

• Gutujja – B2C and Rema Namakula

It should, however, be noted that 2 of the 18 categories were not up for voting and the winners are determined by a select committee of experts. These include;

1. Legend Of The Year Award. – Washington

2. Sports Personality of the Year Award – Joshua Cheptegei