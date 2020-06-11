Tanzania’s Bong Flava singer Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz has made a record after becoming the first African artiste to make one billion views on YouTube.

Diamond’s YouTube channel was created in 2011 and it has over 3.6 million subscribers who on Wednesday helped him go into YouTube records.

The Tetema singer has so far uploaded over 655 videos on his channel which includes, his music videos, behind scenes, his shows;-both local and international among others.

And he has managed to collect the one billion views from songs like Jeje which has 20 million views, Marry you (42m), African beauty (48m), Nana (68m), Inama (60m), Sikomi (42m),just to mention but a few.

This has made him the first African to achieve this milestone, ahead of other giant colleagues like Eddy Kenzo, WizKid, Davido, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade among others.

His Record label, Wasafi team joined him in celebrations as they congratulated him upon this new musical achievement.

“This was not an easy thing to achieve. BILLION, thanks to the fans. BILLION congratulations to the Boss @diamondplatnumz on achieving 1Billion Views on @YouTube,” they posted.