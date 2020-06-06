The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has warned events promoters Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex and Andrew Mukasa commonly known as Bajjo against unnecessary protests.

Kadaga warned the duo on Friday as they delivered their petition to the former at parliament regarding the welfare of security officers in Uganda.

The event organizers visited Kadaga at her office and said that the security officers who have always risked their lives protecting Ugandans from dangers like the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak are being paid peanuts and some are not paid at all.

In the same meeting, Bajjo, Musinguzi (Abtex) and their spokesman Aloysius Matovu Junior, told the Kadaga that there are many signs of boiling anger from artistes and events promoters which may lead to a demonstration due to the overstaying of lockdown that has affected them financially.

However, Kadaga asked them to ceasefire and be patient to government which is working around the clock to protect Ugandans from the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“Don’t set fire on the source where you eat from, your issues will be handled well without demonstrations, but before that, I ask you not to get involved in strikes and demonstrations because they may lead to other negative effects,” she said.

Below is the petition issued by Bajjo in the meeting with Speaker Kadaga.

The Rt. Honorable Speaker

Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga

Parliament of Uganda

Kampala. June 5th, 2020



PETITION TO IMPROVE, SALARIES AND WELFARE OF POLICE, ARMY, LDUS AND PRISONS OFFICERS

As activists, we have noted with concern, the conditions in which our officers from the Police, Army and prisons operate, and decided to come out as most of them requested us to deliver their message. They need urgent attention.

In simple terms, the police is mandated to keep law and order. The army has a duty to defend our country boundaries and protect them, whereas the prisons has to offer protection of all members of society by providing reasonable, safe, secure and humane custody and rehabilitation of offenders in accordance to universally accepted standards. However, our forces have been seen in many cases as another arm of government helping in fulfilling the NRM manifesto.

The recent deaths in the face of the police in Nakawa and Nansana, brutality and excessive force applied on opposition members and simple demonstrators, leave many of us with questions. One can come to conclude that, its hate, hunger and anger which drive these officers into such cruel actions. Many reports have pinned our forces with highest violations of human rights, on lakes, landing sites, land evictions, corruption and playing partisan politics in favor of the current regime.

Most of the officers we have interacted with live with pain but can’t say anything for fear for their jobs. Their salaries are too small to cater for their bills. For example one military police officer informed us that he is paid 450000 per month but he is deducted 50,000, which he doesn’t know what it does. The Local defense officers earn 270,000 only per month. Most of the officers earn less than 600,000 depending on their ranks. This is peanuts given the assignments given to them and responsibilities back home.

This salary is a clear temptation to the force and a demotivater to those who would wish to join the force.

The police Sacco called EXODUS is another pain to the depositors as they can’t access their savings as they would expect. Every police officer is mandated to save with this SACCO but they can’t access their savings. The same issue with WAZALENDO SACCO for the army.

The accommodation (homes) of the police and prisons officers is too poor for a person who holds a gun. These officers have families but the condition of living doesn’t allow the proper moral uprightness as some children witness how they come to be.

These officers in many cases don’t get their allowances in special operations, a case in point, the deployed covid19 officers haven’t received any allowance. The officers who were taken to fight locusts are also complaining.

We believe that a well facilitated and motivated officer can diligently serve with one heart and enforcement of law and order will be appropriately seen.

Through you madam speaker, we implore parliament to order relevant authorities;



To raise salaries by doubling of Police, Army and prisons officers. And

clearance of all allowances and outstanding earliers.



2- To quickly improve their accommodation (homes) or provide rent for them.





3- The welfare of these people must be looked into, the posho and beans doesn’t offer a balanced diet to their children.



4- To probe the SACCOS and make it possible for depositors to access their savings.



5- To order the police and army to respect the 48hrs rule for justice to be seen done to suspects.



We so petition.

Signed.

ANDREW MUKASA AKA.BAJJO

MATOVU ALOYSIUS JR

ABBEY MUSINGUZI