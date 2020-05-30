The 2020 edition of HipPipo Music Awards also termed as the ‘Lockdown’ edition was successfully held on Friday, during a Live Facebook awarding ceremony.
This edition had 40 categories that included song of the year, artiste of the year, best collabo among others and winners in each category managed to receive accolades , which organisers promised to deliver immediately after the lockdown is completely lifted.
Some of the lucky winners were Eddy Kenzo, who bagged the Artiste of the Year and Male artiste awards. Other winners included John Blaq, B2C Entertainment, Big Trill just to mention but a few.
Here is the full list of winners;
Africa Song of the Year
Parte after Parte- Big Tril
Africa’s Number 1
Eddy Kenzo
Artist of the Year
Eddy Kenzo
Best Acapella Group
Jehovah Shalom
Best Afrobeat Song
Do Dat – John Blaq
Best Afropop song
Ebyalagirwa – John Blaq
Best Audio Producer
Producer Ronnie
Best Bang song
Call me – Chris Evans
Best Breakthrough Artist
John Blaq
Best Choreography
Ghetto Kids Triplets
Best Collabo
B2C & Rema
Best DJ
Slick Stuart & Roja
Best Female Artist
Sheebah Karungi
Best Male artist
Eddy Kenzo
Best Reggae song
Squeeze- Fille & Voltage Music
Best Songwriter
Daddy Andre
Best Soul Song
Oliwa – Kenneth Mugabi
Best Video Director
Nolton & George
Best Zouk Song
Gutujja- B2C & Rema
Best Cinematography/ Editing
Martin Beta for Ogwo (Eddy kenzo ft Wembley Mo) Foundation
Best Ragga / Dancehall song
Sweet Sensation – Sheebah ft Orezi
Best East Africa Superhit
The one – Diamond Platnumz
Best exceptional young Act
Fresh Kid
Best religious / Gospel Act
Chikibombe- Levixone ft Timeless Noel
Video of the Year
Sabisubira – Kabako
Lifetime Achievement Award
Moses Matovu
Most Stylish Artist
Fik Fameica
Best Hip hop / Rap Song
Parte after Parte – Big Tril
Best Rwanda Act
Homba Homboka – Deejay Pius
Best Rnb Song
Sunday – Slick Stuart & Roja ft Allan Toniks
Song of Year
Do Dat – John Blaq
Tanzanian Best Act
The one – Diamond Platnumz
Video Trailblazer Award
Masaka Kids Africana
Written Record of the Year
Omusheshe – Spice Diana & Ray G
