The 2020 edition of HipPipo Music Awards also termed as the ‘Lockdown’ edition was successfully held on Friday, during a Live Facebook awarding ceremony.

This edition had 40 categories that included song of the year, artiste of the year, best collabo among others and winners in each category managed to receive accolades , which organisers promised to deliver immediately after the lockdown is completely lifted.

Some of the lucky winners were Eddy Kenzo, who bagged the Artiste of the Year and Male artiste awards. Other winners included John Blaq, B2C Entertainment, Big Trill just to mention but a few.

Here is the full list of winners;

Africa Song of the Year

Parte after Parte- Big Tril

Africa’s Number 1

Eddy Kenzo

Artist of the Year

Eddy Kenzo

Best Acapella Group

Jehovah Shalom

Best Afrobeat Song

Do Dat – John Blaq

Best Afropop song

Ebyalagirwa – John Blaq

Best Audio Producer

Producer Ronnie

Best Bang song

Call me – Chris Evans

Best Breakthrough Artist

John Blaq

Best Choreography

Ghetto Kids Triplets

Best Collabo

B2C & Rema

Best DJ

Slick Stuart & Roja

Best Female Artist

Sheebah Karungi

Best Male artist

Eddy Kenzo

Best Reggae song

Squeeze- Fille & Voltage Music

Best Songwriter

Daddy Andre

Best Soul Song

Oliwa – Kenneth Mugabi

Best Video Director

Nolton & George

Best Zouk Song

Gutujja- B2C & Rema

Best Cinematography/ Editing

Martin Beta for Ogwo (Eddy kenzo ft Wembley Mo) Foundation

Best Ragga / Dancehall song

Sweet Sensation – Sheebah ft Orezi

Best East Africa Superhit

The one – Diamond Platnumz

Best exceptional young Act

Fresh Kid

Best religious / Gospel Act

Chikibombe- Levixone ft Timeless Noel

Video of the Year

Sabisubira – Kabako

Lifetime Achievement Award

Moses Matovu

Most Stylish Artist

Fik Fameica

Best Hip hop / Rap Song

Parte after Parte – Big Tril

Best Rwanda Act

Homba Homboka – Deejay Pius

Best Rnb Song

Sunday – Slick Stuart & Roja ft Allan Toniks

Song of Year

Do Dat – John Blaq

Tanzanian Best Act

The one – Diamond Platnumz

Video Trailblazer Award

Masaka Kids Africana

Written Record of the Year

Omusheshe – Spice Diana & Ray G