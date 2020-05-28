The Committee of Parliament on human rights has issued summons for faded socialite Brian Kirumira aka Bryan White to be quizzed on allegations of kidnap and sexual harassment.

The committee which is chaired by Agnes Taaka – the Bugiri Woman MP want Kirumira to appear before it on Tuesday next week to give his side of the story following the testimony given by Vivian Mutanda, one of the victims pinning the socialite on sexual harassment on Thursday 28.

During an emotional interaction with members of the committee, Mutanda who looked psychologically battered narrated the ugly ordeal she, and a number of other girls had to go through at the hands of the monstrous moneybags in his residence in Buziga which involved forced sex against will.

The socialite is accused of intoxicating the girls working with his Charity – the Bryan White foundation in 2017 before using them to satisfy his sexual appetite.

Besides Mutanda, another girl known as Stella Nandawula, whose relatives also appeared before the Taaka – led committee on the same day also released a video recently accusing Bryan white of similar misdeeds .

Just a day before, another teenager mother identified as Leticia Nabulime issued similar accusations against the Bryan White foundation CEO when she said she had conceived for the socialite after allegedly drugging her and sleeping with her.

” I was taking a Coca-Cola but I was surprised to find myself in a room a long with other girls as our boss was sleeping on us one after the other. I could clearly see and feel what was happening although I felt too week to even lift a finger.” She explained in a video interview with Sanyuka TV on Wednesday 27.

The younger girl who has since relocated to Germany says she needs nothing from her sexual tormenter inspite of having his daughter but justice.

” I am not looking for anything from Brian. Nobody has asked me to pin him since I am already out of Uganda and living a good life. Everytime I look at my innocent child who will have to leave with the curse of being sired by a rapist pains me and it’s what has pushed to seek justice for myself and her.” She explained with tears in her eyes.