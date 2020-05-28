Singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo has decided to remain optimistic after the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga calling for his return.

The singer had lost all hopes of coming back to the country ever since he got stuck in Ivory Coast, however their is new hope for Kenzo after Kadaga stepping into the matter to help him.

“Thank you Rt Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, lets pray and hope for the best,” Kenzo shared on social media.

On Wednesday, Kadaga called upon the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist in the returning of the singer and also pay his bills.

“I call upon the Ministry of Foreign Affairs working through our Mission in #Abuja to offer him consular services so that he can be assisted to return home; but to also meet his bills,” Speaker said.

Adding that she will be informing President Museveni about the matter to collect some assistance from him too.

“I will be informing the President about this matter so that he can be speaking country. Life is not as easy as it would be if he was in an English-speaking country where he could talk with people and get assistance,” she said.

Kenzo has for awhile been crying on the internet that he is going to die in Ivory Coast due to the high cost of living in that country, and the high spread of Coronavirus there.