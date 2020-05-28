Faded socialite Brian Kirumira aka Bryan White has been accused of drugging a 17 year old member of his podium before raping and impregnating her.

A number of girls have come out of recent and alleged having been sexually molested by the former Don during his hey days. He was accused of organising in-house parties where he forced the girls into group sex and sleeping with them forcefully.

The first girl to come out with the complaint was a one Stella Nandawula who accused the faded socialite of sexual assault a long with a number of others who have since opened case files at police.

Yesterday Wednesday 27, another girl called Leticia Nabulime came out and claimed that she was drugged and used by Bryan White before becoming pregnant and had a child for him.

The girl who has since relocated to Germany says that she was employed at Bryan’s foundation on request of her mother but one day there was a party at the foundation where people enjoyed and became drunk.

She says she took Coca-Cola all through but she was surprised to find herself half conscious the next morning as the socialite had had sex with her a long with other girls who had possibly been drugged and piled up in one room.

” I saw him sleeping with us all but I was too weak to even move a finger. He slept on all of us, one after the other and without any protection on,” Nabulime told NBS TV’s Uncut show.

She says that when she woke up the following morning, she realised that she had spent the night in Bryan’s bedroom.

She says she started worrying about her life after recalling what had happened the previous night where Bryan White had raped her with the other girls. She also worried about the possibility of being pregnant since he had had live intercourse with her.

Nabulime decided to quit the job and left amidst resistance from Bryan White who had blindly attained the trust of her mother to oppose her teenage daughter’s decision to leave the foundation.

She later found out that she was pregnant and decided to raise the baby who she says has never received any assistance from her father.

The girl who was 17 at the time of being molested says all she wants is not anything but justice.

” I am not paid by anyone to tarnish Bryan’s name but all I want is justice. I also want to let the world know that all the other girls accusing him of sexual abuse are not telling lies because I was there and witnessed everything.” She said.