Socialite Sheila Gashumba is now ready to return back on Television screens, but in a different style this time round.

For the past weeks, the former NTV Uganda employee has been making headlines after she exposed her former employers for paying her ‘peanuts’.

Gashumba revealed through twitter that NTV Uganda used to pay her Shs50,000 for her appearance on NTV The Beat, and Shs100,000 for the Style project show, the demotivating payment which made her hate working for TV stations again.

But after making several appearances on NBS TV, during the Saturday Night Live, Uncut show among others, the ‘Lil Stunner’ has revealed that she’s returning on screens, not as an employee but as a content provider.

During an interview with a local media outlet , Gashumba said that she is currently working on a project with Steve Jean, the CEO of Fenon Records, and this project will be sold to the TV station that can afford it.

“I am working on a new TV show with Steve Jean, I want to be behind the whole idea and production and once it comes to life, I want to sell it to a TV station that will be able to afford it,” she said.

We doubt if this TV station will be NTV Uganda…