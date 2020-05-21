The war of words between Worship House leader and gospel singer Pastor Wilson Bugembe and Desire Luzinda has escalated with Desire telling Bugembe to stop pretending that he is not money-hungry.

It all started when Desire Luzinda, who converted from singing secular to gospel music asked what the church was doing to help singers survive the current Covid19 lockdown and beyond.

“When it comes to concerts, while companies come out to sponsor secular artists you will never hear of churches support their own. When it comes to concerts, invitations are free, thank you for honoring the invitation pastors, but what is your contribution to the artist?” asked Desire Luzinda.

In response, Pastor Bugembe told Desire to stop being money-minded saying gospel music is not about earning money but glorifying God and spreading the salvation gospel of Jesus Christ. He even advised her to return to secular music if she joined gospel industry for money.

“Desire should not mind about the money. The world of gospel is very different from secular. If anyone wants money, it better to stay in secular world,” responded Bugembe.

But Desire has fired back wondering why Bugembe has continued to charge people for his music shows yet he is now pretending that he is not after money but serving God. She added that people like Bugembe should lead efforts to sort out things in the gospel music industry and help artists instead of living in denial and pretence.

“If it is not for money, why are his shows not free? Papa Wilson Bugembe, I am not disrespecting you sir or your thought but my call was for general support of the gospel industry,” Desire shot back at Bugembe.