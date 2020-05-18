Former NTV Uganda Life Stories presenter Justine Nameere has accused Luganda news anchor and Mwasuze Mutya presenter of failing to realize that her now ex-husband Omar (Umalu) Ssali was using fake accounts to make her believe that women including workmate Flavia Tumusiime wanted to sleep with him.

The two media personalities, Nameere and Nakazibwe, were previously involved in a serious war of words that even went up to court, with the Mwasuze Mutya presenter even accusing the former NTV show host of sending her man Ssali love messages to snatch him away from her.

However, Nameere has revealed that Ssali put up fake social media accounts which he used to send himself love messages reportedly from Nakazibwe’s workmates like Flavia Tumusiime pretending that she badly wanted him even when she was engaged to NTV Pressbox host Andrew Kabuura.

“With time he pulled similar stunts on Flavia Tusiime Kabuura who by then had just 3 weeks to her wedding with her now husband, Mr Andrew Kabuura! This man opened fake pages and actually got Nakazibwe convinced that Flavia was after him, a girl who was awaiting a wedding day! People are nuts! It is very sad how Nakazibwe believed and started attacking Flavia!” said Nameere in a dossier.

“Workmates and friends advised Flavia to quickly take legal action, that because Nakazibwe might attack her publicly like she did to me and cause unfair drama to her life all in the name of pleasing her lunatic! Flavia and her hubby quickly involved their Lawyers and CID! Work mates intervened and parties were brought to table to discuss “this mystery”! As usual Umalu Ssali never showed up for any Police or Lawyers’ meetings!”

Nameere has also advised Nakazibwe to stop being fooled (or else she should expect more divorces), and not to pretend to be an angel that she is not but to be true to herself.

“Going forward, Nakazibwe learn to think and rethink and even over think before you accuse anyone of anything! If you do not have 100% proof, do not attempt to allege anything or accuse anyone!” Nameere advised.

“Authorities suspect Umalu Ssali kept fooling you and you attacking people because you both did not think people would stand up to you and take it as far as Police and Courts of Law! I hope from this perfect example of a karma experience, you learn to be more careful!”