Singer Weasel Manizo has also welcomed a bouncing baby girl with his new girlfriend Sandra Teta.

The baby came to the world on Saturday and she was immediately named Ria Mayanja. The news came in just a few days after singer Juliana Kanyomozi also giving birth to a baby boy.

The remaining half of Goodlyfe has been going out with Sandra, also former Miss Rwanda after things failed to workout with his former baby mama Talia Kassim.

According to sources, when Weasel started to go out with Sandra, he began to get physically abusive with Talia, something that forced Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim to come out and speak about the domestic abuse.

Daniella noted that although Talia has two children with Weasel, she should not drain her self anymore in the abusive life that his brother in-law had subjected her to.

“Dear mama Thea, you are a good woman and great mama, today I pray for you and I shall post you here to help you get the courage to get out of that abusive relationship. It has drained you emotionally and physically, I post you here that fellow women who can’t reach you can share with you words of courage and remind you that you can do this…lets end domestic violence in Uganda,” Daneilla posted on her social media pages recently.