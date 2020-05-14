No one dares Bad Black and walks away unscathed.

The self declared “minister of prostitutes” pounced on micro media blogger Ritah Kaggwa and called her all manners of names. It is a legendary war of pigs which Kaggwa cannot win.

In what Black called “Discipline Committee” the mother of three put it to Kaggwa that she has no moral authority to judge her past life, including over her prostitution, conviction over theft or lack of education.

It is not clear why Ritah Kaggwa and Bad Black are beefing, but their fight started on Snapchat social media platforms, and exploded on Facebook. Bad Black however at some point said Ritah introduced Black’s ex boyfriend to herbal business.

Bad Black who was speaking to more than 3,000 viewers at a go, accused the high profile blogger based in United Kingdom of all manners of things including “stealing” the boyfriend of the ex convict.