Socialite Brian Kirumira aka Bryan White is back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, this time because his secretary Stellah Nandawula has accused him of sexually assaulting her, impregnating her and compelling her to exterminate the pregnancies to save his image.

Previously, Bryan White and Nandawula’s closeness had raised eyebrows. However, the secret relationship remained a mystery until the socialite started becoming broke, something which forced him to disappear from the social scene.

According to revelations by Nandawula who has called on celebrities like Jose Chameleone to help her, Bryan White did not only sexually assault her but he also tortured and threatened to harm her if she exposed him.

“Whoever sees this video, please help me clear my name… you (Bryan White) have brought me so much pain,” she said in a video.

In the same video, Nandawula claimed that she had come to Uganda from Rwanda in search of greener pastures through a man called Kirabira Edison.

“Apparently he (Edison kirabira) is a broker of women; he sells women to rich men. So, he sold me to one Mr Kirumira Brian (Bryan White), who is my current boss right now,” said Nandawula who was in tears.

The 29 year old, who says her mother is Ugandan but his father Rwandan, added, “I have been battered and bruised. I have taken abortions a couple of times; he has threatened to take my life a number of times. “

She even says she “was about to committee suicide” because she was tired and her family was also tired of bailing her out.